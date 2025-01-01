Playboy Magazine
Vol. 26, no. 6 – June, 1979

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-9
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Feature128-130, 140, 197, 276, 282
    Ocean Killings
  3. Pictorial135-136, 138
    Dance-Hall Demoiselles
  4. Feature142-143, 148, 214, 219-220, 222, 224-226, 232, 234
    Intimations of Immortality
  5. Feature149, 206, 286, 288
    Twister!
  6. Feature150-151, 260-262, 264, 269-270, 272, 274
    Our Tarnished Brass
  7. Pictorial153-161
    Louann Fernald, Miss June, 1979
  8. Feature164-166
    In Support of Garter Belts
  9. Feature170-171, 210, 212, 245-246, 248, 250, 252
    A Bay Change
  10. Pictorial172-175
    Playmates of the Year: Past Winners Take Another Bow
  11. Pictorial177-179, 181-182, 185, 290
    Monique St. Pierre, Playmate of the Year, 1979
  12. Feature188-190, 192, 200, 204
    A Right Turn to Turbos
  13. Pictorial198-199
    The Magical Mr. Arkin
  14. Feature213, 302, 304
    Shaking Up the Daiquiri
