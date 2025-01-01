Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 26, no. 7 – July, 1979

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature6-7
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview73-74, 76, 78, 82, 85-86, 88, 90, 116, 224, 226-227
    Playboy Interview: Joseph Wambaugh
  3. Feature92-94, 96, 100, 201, 205-208, 210, 212-213
    The Making of a Pope
  4. Pictorial101-105
    Well Matched
  5. Feature106-108, 110, 196, 198
    The Leaser of Two Evils
  6. Pictorial111, 113-114
    Looking Shipshape!
  7. Feature118-119, 174, 176, 187-190, 193-194
    Blood Sisters
  8. Pictorial120-122, 124-129
    Dorothy Mays, Miss July, 1979
  9. Feature132-134, 162, 164, 230, 233, 235
    Good News for the Practicing Paranoid
  10. Feature135, 218, 220
    Catfish Catches On
  11. Feature136-138, 158, 238, 240, 242
    Where Sex is Concerned, the Doctor is Out
  12. Feature142-148, 150-153
    "Moonraker" New Perils for 007
  13. Feature159-161
    The Secret Life of Baseball
  14. Feature165-168
    Playbikes
The Playboy Masthead.
