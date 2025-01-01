Playboy Magazine
Vol. 26, no. 8 – August, 1979

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature6-7
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview61-62, 66, 68, 73-74, 76-77, 80, 82, 84, 86, 88, 92, 94, 96, 200, 202
    Playboy Interview: Edward Teller
  3. Feature98, 100-102, 104, 110, 204-206, 208-209
    Ladies and Gentlemen, The Rolling Stones....
  4. Pictorial105-109
    "Stay as You Are"
  5. Feature112-114, 120, 181-183
    Going for the Gold
  6. Feature115, 117-118
    Turn on Your Brights
  7. Pictorial123-125, 127, 129-131
    Dorothy Stratten, Miss August, 1979
  8. Feature134-136, 162, 210, 213-214, 216
    Waste of the Pecos
  9. Feature137, 176, 178
    Viva Vino Bianco!
  10. Feature139, 142, 218-220, 222-223, 225-226, 230, 232, 234, 236-238, 240, 242, 244
    The Top of the Hill
  11. Pictorial145-154
    Another Loving Look
  12. Interview161, 203
    20 Questions: Frank Langella
  13. Feature164, 166, 168, 170, 184, 186-188, 193
    Playboy's Pro Football Preview
The Playboy Masthead.
