Vol. 26, no. 8 – August, 1979
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature6-7Address_Copyright_Credit
- Interview61-62, 66, 68, 73-74, 76-77, 80, 82, 84, 86, 88, 92, 94, 96, 200, 202Playboy Interview: Edward Teller
- Feature98, 100-102, 104, 110, 204-206, 208-209Ladies and Gentlemen, The Rolling Stones....
- Pictorial105-109"Stay as You Are"
- Feature112-114, 120, 181-183Going for the Gold
- Feature115, 117-118Turn on Your Brights
- Pictorial123-125, 127, 129-131Dorothy Stratten, Miss August, 1979
- Feature134-136, 162, 210, 213-214, 216Waste of the Pecos
- Feature137, 176, 178Viva Vino Bianco!
- Feature139, 142, 218-220, 222-223, 225-226, 230, 232, 234, 236-238, 240, 242, 244The Top of the Hill
- Pictorial145-154Another Loving Look
- Interview161, 20320 Questions: Frank Langella
- Feature164, 166, 168, 170, 184, 186-188, 193Playboy's Pro Football Preview