Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 26, no. 9 – September, 1979

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature6-7
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview79-80, 82, 84, 86, 88, 90, 92, 94-95, 98, 100, 102, 107-108, 110
    Playboy Interview: Pete Rose
  3. Feature112, 114, 170, 248, 252, 254
    Fire for Hire
  4. Feature116, 118-119, 126, 218-220, 222, 225-226, 228
    Sex in America: New Orleans
  5. Feature120, 123-124, 176
    Claudia Recaptured
  6. Feature130-133, 244
    Grooming Hot Lines
  7. Feature136-138, 141, 143-145, 242
    Vicki McCarty, Miss September, 1979
  8. Feature148-150, 158, 178, 180, 262, 264, 266, 268, 270, 272
    The Top of the Hill
  9. Feature159-169, 257
    Women of the Ivy League
  10. Feature171-173, 212, 215-216
    Oil: Who Needs It?
  11. Feature177, 258, 260
    City Stick-Ers
  12. Feature181-184, 186, 188, 190, 230-234, 236-237
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  13. Feature191-195, 197
    Playboy's China Parody
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.