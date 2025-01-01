Vol. 26, no. 10 – October, 1979
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature103-106, 108, 116, 232, 235-238, 243-244, 247-248, 250-252, 254-256, 258-260, 262-264, 266The Executioner's Song
- Pictorial109-110, 113-115Playboy's Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast
- Feature118-119, 128, 184, 186, 188Snake Head
- Feature121-124, 126-127, 199"Apocalypse" Finally
- Feature132, 201-204, 206-210Bear Bryant's Miracles
- Pictorial134-136, 139, 141-143, 226Ursula Buchfellner, Miss October, 1979
- Feature146-147, 156, 174, 212, 214, 216-219The Top of the Hill
- Feature148-150Sauce from the Apple
- Pictorial154-155Pint-Sized Powerhouses
- Feature158-160, 220-221, 223-225The Man Who Destroyed Television
- Feature161-165, 167-169, 228Bunnies of '79
- Pictorial229-231Hare Apparel