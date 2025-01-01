Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 26, no. 10 – October, 1979

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature103-106, 108, 116, 232, 235-238, 243-244, 247-248, 250-252, 254-256, 258-260, 262-264, 266
    The Executioner's Song
  2. Pictorial109-110, 113-115
    Playboy's Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast
  3. Feature118-119, 128, 184, 186, 188
    Snake Head
  4. Feature121-124, 126-127, 199
    "Apocalypse" Finally
  5. Feature132, 201-204, 206-210
    Bear Bryant's Miracles
  6. Pictorial134-136, 139, 141-143, 226
    Ursula Buchfellner, Miss October, 1979
  7. Feature146-147, 156, 174, 212, 214, 216-219
    The Top of the Hill
  8. Feature148-150
    Sauce from the Apple
  9. Pictorial154-155
    Pint-Sized Powerhouses
  10. Feature158-160, 220-221, 223-225
    The Man Who Destroyed Television
  11. Feature161-165, 167-169, 228
    Bunnies of '79
  12. Pictorial229-231
    Hare Apparel
The Playboy Masthead.
