Vol. 26, no. 11 – November, 1979
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature8-9Address_Copyright_Credit
- Interview95-96, 100, 102, 104, 106-108, 110, 112, 114, 116-118, 120, 122-124, 126, 128, 130Playboy Interview: Masters and Johnson
- Feature132-134, 142, 227-229JambeAux
- Pictorial137-138, 141Carnival Knowledge
- Feature145-147, 176, 199-200, 278, 280-284, 286, 288, 290-292, 294, 296, 298, 302The Executioner's Song
- Feature149-150, 178, 210, 266, 268-272The Condominium Conspiracy
- Pictorial152, 154-155, 157, 159, 161Jolie Sylvie, Miss November, 1979
- Feature164-166, 172, 236, 245, 249-252, 254-260, 262Shooter
- Feature167, 222, 224The Gospel According to Monty Python
- Pictorial168-171Playboy's Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast: Part Two
- Feature177, 275-276Love on the Line
- Pictorial180-191, 204, 206, 230-235Sex in Cinema 1979
- Pictorial201-203Donovan, at Ease
- Feature207-209Playboy Pad: Making Room at the Top