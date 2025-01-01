Playboy Magazine
Vol. 26, no. 11 – November, 1979

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-9
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview95-96, 100, 102, 104, 106-108, 110, 112, 114, 116-118, 120, 122-124, 126, 128, 130
    Playboy Interview: Masters and Johnson
  3. Feature132-134, 142, 227-229
    JambeAux
  4. Pictorial137-138, 141
    Carnival Knowledge
  5. Feature145-147, 176, 199-200, 278, 280-284, 286, 288, 290-292, 294, 296, 298, 302
    The Executioner's Song
  6. Feature149-150, 178, 210, 266, 268-272
    The Condominium Conspiracy
  7. Pictorial152, 154-155, 157, 159, 161
    Jolie Sylvie, Miss November, 1979
  8. Feature164-166, 172, 236, 245, 249-252, 254-260, 262
    Shooter
  9. Feature167, 222, 224
    The Gospel According to Monty Python
  10. Pictorial168-171
    Playboy's Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast: Part Two
  11. Feature177, 275-276
    Love on the Line
  12. Pictorial180-191, 204, 206, 230-235
    Sex in Cinema 1979
  13. Pictorial201-203
    Donovan, at Ease
  14. Feature207-209
    Playboy Pad: Making Room at the Top
