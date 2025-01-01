Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 26, no. 12 – December, 1979

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature12-13
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview39-40, 44
    Playboy After Hours
  3. Interview58, 60, 62, 64
    Music
  4. Interview103-104, 109-110, 112, 114, 116, 118, 120, 122-123, 125-126, 128, 130, 132, 136, 138, 140, 142, 146, 148, 150, 153-154, 156, 159, 356, 360, 362
    Playboy Interview: Al Pacino
  5. Feature172-174, 176, 364, 366-367, 369
    The Holy Land
  6. Feature175, 350, 352
    Dreaming of a White Christmas
  7. Feature177, 179-181, 196, 200, 372, 374, 376, 378, 380, 386, 388, 390, 392, 394
    The Executioner's Song
  8. Feature182, 324, 326
    The Great Comic Heroes Trivia Quiz
  9. Feature184-188, 268, 328-330, 332
    Los Angeles
  10. Feature185, 334, 338, 342-344
    Hollywood
  11. Feature189-190, 193-194
    Two for the Show
  12. Feature197-199
    The Winner
  13. Pictorial202-203, 205-211
    Candace Collins, Miss December, 1979
  14. Fiction214-216, 222, 234, 236, 316, 318, 321-323
    Used In Evidence
  15. Pictorial223
    LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook
  16. Pictorial224, 226-233
    Playmates Forever!
  17. Feature237-238, 286, 288
    A Bonehead Course in N.F.L. Betting
  18. Feature240, 242-243
    Peter Beard
  19. Feature244-245, 250, 294, 296-298
    Berserk Angel
  20. Pictorial253-262, 400, 402
    Sex Stars of 1979
  21. Feature269, 271-272, 277, 302, 305-306, 308, 310-312
    Playboy's College Basketball Preview
  22. Feature278-281
    The 1980 Playboy Music Poll
  23. Interview336
    Sex in Hollywood Meets the Playboy Interview
  24. Feature383-384
    Playboys New Age Primer
  25. Feature397-399
    Playboy's Informed Source
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.