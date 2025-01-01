Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 27, no. 1 – January, 1980

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview85-86, 89-90, 92, 96-98, 100, 102, 104, 106, 108, 110, 112-114, 116, 118, 121, 194, 247
    Playboy Interview: Steve Martin
  2. Feature123-124, 136, 238, 240, 254, 256, 259
    The San Francisco Experience
  3. Feature127-135, 196
    Playboy's Pajama Parties
  4. Feature139, 142, 232, 283, 285-286, 288, 290, 293
    My Uncle Oswald
  5. Feature140-141, 280, 282
    The Party's Not Over!
  6. Pictorial143
    LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook
  7. Feature144-148, 150, 176, 314, 316
    Star Trek's Enterprising Return
  8. Feature151, 182, 308-309
    Tucking It Away
  9. Feature152, 154, 158, 184, 272, 274, 276, 278-279
    The Third Wave
  10. Feature155, 162, 204, 267-268, 270-271
    80 Ways the Eighties Will Change Your Life
  11. Feature156-157, 322
    In Bed One Night
  12. Pictorial164, 166, 168, 170-173
    Geraldine (Gig) Gangel, Miss January, 1980
  13. Pictorial177-181
    Birth of a Notion
  14. Pictorial185-193
    Success and The Sis-Boom-Bah
  15. Feature197-198, 201-202
    Playboy's Photo Flicks
  16. Feature205, 210, 261-262, 264
    Shero's System
  17. Feature211-212, 296, 298, 300, 303-304, 307
    Smiley's People
  18. Pictorial213-214, 217-218, 221-222, 224-225
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  19. Feature234-237
    Playboy's Annual Awards
The Playboy Masthead.
