Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 27, no. 3 – March, 1980

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview69-70, 73-74, 76-78, 80, 85, 89-90, 94-95, 97, 100-102, 106
    Playboy Interview: Terry Bradshaw
  2. Feature108, 110, 112, 120, 124, 227-228, 230-231
    Bad Dreams in the Future Tense
  3. Pictorial114, 116, 119
    Welcome Back, Haller
  4. Feature125, 176
    The Case for Canadian Whisky
  5. Feature126-127, 144, 172, 224, 226
    The (Sexual) Book of Lists
  6. Pictorial128, 130-131, 133-137
    Southern Comforter
  7. Pictorial141-143
    A Touch of Classic
  8. Feature145, 189, 193-194, 196-197, 200
    A Cup of Coffee with the Cardinals
  9. Feature146-148, 240, 242, 244, 246, 248
    The Canny Conservatism of John Connally
  10. Feature162-165, 206, 208-210, 212, 214-216
    Who'd Profit from Legal Marijuana?
  11. Feature166-167, 220, 222
    Blast from the Past!
  12. Interview171, 249
    20 Questions: Shelley Hack
  13. Pictorial178-182, 258
    All that Fosse
  14. Pictorial183
    LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook: Charles Mingus
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.