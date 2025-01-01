Playboy Magazine
Vol. 27, no. 4 – April, 1980

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature6-7
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Feature88-90, 92-94
    Travels with Teddy
  3. Interview97-98, 100, 102, 106, 108, 112, 114, 118, 123-124, 127, 130
    Playboy Interview: Linda Ronstadt
  4. Feature132-134, 221, 223-224, 226, 228-231
    Medicine and the Mind
  5. Feature136-143, 244, 246
    Playboy's Playmate Reunion
  6. Feature144, 208, 260, 262, 264, 266, 268, 271-272, 274, 276, 278
    The American James Bond: A True Story
  7. Feature146-148, 298
    The Tables Have Turned!
  8. Feature150, 248, 250, 252, 254-256, 258
    All the Freaking Way to the Bank
  9. Pictorial153, 155, 157-161
    Liz Glazowski, Miss April, 1980
  10. Feature164-165, 172, 216, 218, 220
    You Have to be Liberated to Laugh
  11. Feature166-171
    Playboy's Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast
  12. Feature173, 202, 282, 284, 286, 288, 290
    Screwballs
  13. Pictorial178-185
    Women of the Armed Forces
  14. Pictorial188-189
    LeRoy Neiman • Sketchbook •
  15. Feature192-194
    Hits, Hypes & Heavies
  16. Feature195, 292, 294
    What Was Elvis Presley’s Prison Number in “Jailhouse Rock”? – And Other Important Questions
  17. Feature196, 232-236, 238, 240-243
    The Year in Music
The Playboy Masthead.
