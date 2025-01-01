Vol. 27, no. 5 – May, 1980
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview77-78, 82-84, 86, 88, 90, 94, 96, 98, 101-102, 104-105, 107-110, 112-114, 118Playboy Interview: Gay Talese
- Pictorial127-131The (Sur)Real Miss World
- Pictorial140-141Pocket Pickings
- Fiction142-143, 162, 272, 275-276, 278, 280, 283, 286Papageno
- Pictorial145-149, 151-153Martha Tomsen, Miss May, 1980
- Pictorial156-161Sporting Propositions
- Feature163LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook
- Feature165, 246, 248, 250, 252, 254-256, 258, 260, 262The Toughest Job in Sports
- Pictorial166-176, 268, 270Perfect Attendants
- Feature207Man & Work
- Feature209Playing the Market Advisory Letters
- Feature211Ways to Learn a Second Language