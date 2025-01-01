Playboy Magazine


Vol. 27, no. 5 – May, 1980

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview77-78, 82-84, 86, 88, 90, 94, 96, 98, 101-102, 104-105, 107-110, 112-114, 118
    Playboy Interview: Gay Talese
  2. Pictorial127-131
    The (Sur)Real Miss World
  3. Pictorial140-141
    Pocket Pickings
  4. Fiction142-143, 162, 272, 275-276, 278, 280, 283, 286
    Papageno
  5. Pictorial145-149, 151-153
    Martha Tomsen, Miss May, 1980
  6. Pictorial156-161
    Sporting Propositions
  7. Feature163
    LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook
  8. Feature165, 246, 248, 250, 252, 254-256, 258, 260, 262
    The Toughest Job in Sports
  9. Pictorial166-176, 268, 270
    Perfect Attendants
  10. Feature207
    Man & Work
  11. Feature209
    Playing the Market Advisory Letters
  12. Feature211
    Ways to Learn a Second Language
