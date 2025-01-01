Playboy Magazine
Vol. 27, no. 6 – June, 1980

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature129-130, 138, 215
    Seymour
  2. Pictorial132-136
    Fellini's Feminist Fantasy
  3. Feature139-142, 146, 272-274, 276-280, 282, 288, 290-291, 293-295
    Airline Safety: A Special Report
  4. Feature147, 184, 232, 234, 237-240
    Destination Hollyweird
  5. Pictorial148, 150-153, 155-157
    Ola Ray, Miss June, 1980
  6. Feature161-162, 244, 248, 250, 253-254
    Winning Through Negotiation
  7. Pictorial163, 165-166
    Go Like the Wind!
  8. Feature168, 190, 216-218, 220-222
    The Good Guys
  9. Pictorial170-174, 176, 178, 180, 229
    Dorothy Stratten, Playmate of the Year, 1980
  10. Feature185, 204, 206
    Cold & Spiked
  11. Pictorial188-189
    LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook: Cockfighting in the Philippines
  12. Feature192-196, 198, 260, 262, 266-267
    Critics' Choice
  13. Pictorial223-227, 229
    Gifts Fit for a Queen
