Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 27, no. 7 – July, 1980

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-9
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview71-72, 74, 78, 80, 89-90, 92-93, 96, 98, 100, 103-104
    Playboy Interview: Bruce Jenner
  3. Feature106, 108, 110, 250, 252, 254, 256, 258, 260-262, 264, 266
    The Apotheosis of Myra
  4. Feature111-115
    Solar Power
  5. Feature120, 123-124, 126, 198-200, 209-210, 212-213
    Hawaii's Hidden Treasures
  6. Feature129-130, 246, 249
    A Financial Strategy for the Eighties
  7. Feature132-134, 174, 216, 218-220
    I Was a First-Class Stowaway
  8. Pictorial136, 138-139, 141-145
    Teri Peterson, Miss July,1980
  9. Feature148-150, 156, 158, 221, 224-229, 231-232, 236, 238
    Airline Safety A Special Report
  10. Pictorial151, 153-154
    In the Cool of the Evening
  11. Feature159, 187, 191-192, 194, 196-197
    Some Perspectives on the Penis
  12. Pictorial160-161, 163, 165-166, 250
    Ten Ways to Find a Perfect 10
  13. Interview171, 268, 270
    20 Questions: George Hamilton
  14. Feature236-237
    The Counterfeit-Parts Game
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.