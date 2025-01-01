Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 27, no. 8 – August, 1980

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-9
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview71-72, 74-76, 78, 80, 82, 85-86, 88, 90, 92, 94, 96, 98, 100-102, 104, 106
    Playboy Interview: William Shockley
  3. Feature108-110, 207-210, 212-214, 216
    Fanny, Being the True History of the Adventures of Fanny Hackabout-Jones
  4. Pictorial112, 115, 226, 228
    Bo is Back
  5. Feature125-126, 230-232, 234, 236, 238, 244, 246, 248, 250, 256
    The Reagan Question
  6. Pictorial129-130, 132, 135-137
    Victoria Cooke, Miss August, 1980
  7. Feature140-142, 191-194, 196, 198
    The Doobie Brothers--From the Top
  8. Feature148-150, 199-200, 202, 204-205
    Ten Kinds of Women to Avoid at All Costs
  9. Feature152-153, 218, 220, 222
    Getting It On With Greens
  10. Pictorial154-160, 258
    Girls of Hawaii
  11. Feature164, 166, 180, 182, 184, 186, 188
    Playboy's Pro Football Preview
The Playboy Masthead.
