Vol. 27, no. 8 – August, 1980
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature8-9Address_Copyright_Credit
- Interview71-72, 74-76, 78, 80, 82, 85-86, 88, 90, 92, 94, 96, 98, 100-102, 104, 106Playboy Interview: William Shockley
- Feature108-110, 207-210, 212-214, 216Fanny, Being the True History of the Adventures of Fanny Hackabout-Jones
- Pictorial112, 115, 226, 228Bo is Back
- Feature125-126, 230-232, 234, 236, 238, 244, 246, 248, 250, 256The Reagan Question
- Pictorial129-130, 132, 135-137Victoria Cooke, Miss August, 1980
- Feature140-142, 191-194, 196, 198The Doobie Brothers--From the Top
- Feature148-150, 199-200, 202, 204-205Ten Kinds of Women to Avoid at All Costs
- Feature152-153, 218, 220, 222Getting It On With Greens
- Pictorial154-160, 258Girls of Hawaii
- Feature164, 166, 180, 182, 184, 186, 188Playboy's Pro Football Preview