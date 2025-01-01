Playboy Magazine
Vol. 27, no. 9 – September, 1980

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature10-11
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview69-70, 73-74, 78, 80-83, 85, 88-90, 92, 94
    Playboy Interview: Roy Scheider
  3. Feature96-102
    We'll Take Romance!
  4. Feature104-108, 224, 226
    A Cowboy's Lament
  5. Pictorial109, 111-113
    Lights, Camera, Chaos!
  6. Feature114, 116, 118, 182, 184, 186, 188, 191-194, 197-200, 202, 204
    Still Life with Woodpecker
  7. Feature123, 136, 142, 166, 228, 230, 232, 234, 236, 238, 240, 242-244, 246, 250
    Silver Finger
  8. Pictorial125-126, 128-129, 131-133
    Lisa Welch, Miss September, 1980
  9. Feature144-154, 163, 220
    Girls of the Southwest Conference
  10. Pictorial156-159, 161-162
    New Girl on Campus!
  11. Feature167-170, 174, 205-206, 208, 210-212, 214-216, 218-219
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
The Playboy Masthead.
