Playboy Magazine
Vol. 27, no. 10 – October, 1980

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature64-67
    Women Against Sex
  2. Interview69-70, 75, 78, 80-83, 86-87, 90, 92, 172, 210-214, 216-222
    Playboy Interview: G. Gordon Liddy
  3. Pictorial99-100, 102
    Playboy's Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast
  4. Feature108-110, 116, 168, 170, 180, 184, 186-187, 189-190, 195-196, 198
    Did the FBI Kill Viola Liuzzo?
  5. Pictorial111, 113-115
    Body Beautiful
  6. Feature123, 136, 246, 248
    Spice from the East
  7. Pictorial125-129, 131-133
    Mardi Jacquet, Miss October, 1980
  8. Pictorial137-141
    Provocative Period Pieces
  9. Feature143-144, 162, 227-228, 230, 232
    The Sweet Spot in Time
  10. Pictorial147-157
    Girls of Canada
  11. Feature163-167
    Heavenly Hosts: A beginner's guide to television evangelists
  12. Pictorial171
    LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook
The Playboy Masthead.
