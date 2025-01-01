Vol. 27, no. 10 – October, 1980
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature64-67Women Against Sex
- Interview69-70, 75, 78, 80-83, 86-87, 90, 92, 172, 210-214, 216-222Playboy Interview: G. Gordon Liddy
- Pictorial99-100, 102Playboy's Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast
- Feature108-110, 116, 168, 170, 180, 184, 186-187, 189-190, 195-196, 198Did the FBI Kill Viola Liuzzo?
- Pictorial111, 113-115Body Beautiful
- Feature123, 136, 246, 248Spice from the East
- Pictorial125-129, 131-133Mardi Jacquet, Miss October, 1980
- Pictorial137-141Provocative Period Pieces
- Feature143-144, 162, 227-228, 230, 232The Sweet Spot in Time
- Pictorial147-157Girls of Canada
- Feature163-167Heavenly Hosts: A beginner's guide to television evangelists
- Pictorial171LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook