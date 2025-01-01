Playboy Magazine


Vol. 27, no. 11 – November, 1980

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-9
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Feature82-84, 86, 88
    How I Gave Up Reading Financial Advice
  3. Interview91-92, 95-96, 98, 100, 104, 106, 110, 112, 116, 118, 120, 122, 124, 128, 130, 132
    Playboy Interview: Larry Hagman
  4. Feature134-136, 208, 228, 231-232, 234, 237-238, 242, 244
    How Washington Works: What Every President Should Know
  5. Feature136, 234
    Greasing Washington's Wheels
  6. Pictorial138, 140, 142-146, 248
    Beauty & Bureaucracy
  7. Feature148-150, 219-220
    Puttin' on the Zits!
  8. Feature152-154
    Uncommon Scents
  9. Fiction155, 214, 265-268, 270
    Rat Town Boogie
  10. Pictorial156, 158, 160-161, 163-165
    Jeana Tomasino, Miss November, 1980
  11. Feature169-170, 290, 293, 297-298, 300, 302, 304, 306
    Playing with Pain
  12. Feature176-177, 180, 250, 252-254, 256, 259-260, 262
    It's No Fun Being a Girl
  13. Feature182-188, 190-192, 202, 204, 274, 276, 278, 280-282, 284, 286, 288
    Sex in Cinema 1980
  14. Pictorial203
    LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook
  15. Interview207, 246
    20 Questions: Michael Douglas
  16. Feature210-213
    The 1981 Playboy Music Poll
  17. Feature259-260
    Our Fair Lady Goes Shopping
  18. Feature293-294
    Can This Man Save Football?
The Playboy Masthead.
