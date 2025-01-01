Playboy Magazine
Vol. 27, no. 12 – December, 1980

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview89-90, 94, 96, 98, 101, 104, 106, 108, 110, 112, 114, 116, 120, 122, 124, 126, 130, 132, 134, 136, 141, 144, 146
    Playboy Interview: George C. Scott
  2. Feature149-150, 354, 356, 358, 360-362
    Frozen Journey
  3. Feature153-165, 266, 288, 291-292
    Bunny Birthday
  4. Feature166-168, 170, 294, 296, 298
    Inside Khomeini's Iran
  5. Feature176, 178, 180, 278, 280, 282, 284
    May I Have Some Marmalade, Please?
  6. Feature186-190, 234, 320, 327-328, 330, 332
    Desire
  7. Pictorial193, 195-196, 201-203
    Terri Welles, Miss December, 1980
  8. Feature206, 222, 335, 338, 340, 342, 346, 348, 350
    Tales of the Animal Crime Squad
  9. Feature210-212, 364
    Warm Regards
  10. Feature213-216, 218, 220-221
    Contemporary Masters: An Erotic Portfolio
  11. Pictorial224-228, 230, 232-233
    Double Take
  12. Pictorial235-239
    Happy Anniversary Femlin
  13. Feature241, 300, 302, 304, 306, 310, 312, 314, 316
    Holden Caulfield at Middle Age
  14. Feature242-253, 256, 367-368
    Sex Stars of 1980
  15. Feature257-260, 370, 372, 375-376, 378, 380, 382, 384, 386, 390
    Playboy's College Basketball Preview
  16. Interview265, 276
    20 Questions: Truman Capote
The Playboy Masthead.
