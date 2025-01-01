Playboy Magazine
Vol. 28, no. 1 – January, 1981

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature12-13
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview81-82, 85, 88-90, 92, 94-95, 99-100, 102, 104, 107, 111, 113, 116, 118, 120, 150
    Playboy Interview: John Lennon and Yoko Ono
  3. Feature123-124, 252, 255-256, 258-260, 262, 264, 266
    The Astonishing Wrongs of the New Moral Right
  4. Pictorial126, 129, 131, 133-135, 280-281
    Barbara Beach
  5. Fiction136-138, 142, 302, 304, 306, 309-310, 316, 318, 320-321
    God Emperor of Dune
  6. Fiction152-154, 288
    Heart Transplant
  7. Feature155, 232, 267
    Cognac
  8. Feature156, 158, 160, 241-242, 244, 246, 248, 250
    Why We Crave Horror Movies
  9. Feature162, 282, 284-286
    Sexual Office Politics: A Guide for the Eighties
  10. Pictorial164-166, 168, 171-173
    Karen Price, Miss January, 1981
  11. Feature176-182, 276, 278-280
    Cars '81: Playboy's Pick of the Pack
  12. Pictorial184-188
    All That Flash
  13. Feature190-192, 194, 290, 292, 294
    Inn Love in Mexico
  14. Feature195-203, 324
    Honky-Tonk Angels
  15. Feature204-206, 210, 268, 270, 272-274
    Stocks, Bonds, Rock 'n' Roll
  16. Pictorial211-212, 214, 216-217, 219-220, 222-223
    Playboy's Playmate Review
The Playboy Masthead.
