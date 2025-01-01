Playboy Magazine
Vol. 28, no. 2 – February, 1981

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-9
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Feature57-58, 61-62
    The Playboy Forum
  3. Feature58-59
    Forum Newsfront
  4. Interview65-67, 70-72, 76, 78-79, 82, 84, 156, 168, 170-172, 174
    Playboy Interview: Tom Snyder
  5. Feature86-87, 89-90, 190, 192, 194-196
    The Technology War: Behind Japanese Lines
  6. Pictorial93-94, 96
    David Bailey's Model Wife
  7. Feature99-100, 161, 212-215, 218
    Life Inside the Carter State Department
  8. Feature101, 103-104
    No Stranger in Paradise
  9. Feature106, 184, 186-189
    Ask a Silly Question
  10. Pictorial109-110, 112, 115-117, 207
    Vicki Lynn Lasseter, Miss February, 1981
  11. Feature120-123, 164, 166-167
    The Sky's the Limit!
  12. Feature128, 175
    Middle-Size Sexy
  13. Feature131, 202, 204, 206
    Cronkite's Last Stand
  14. Pictorial132-136, 139-141, 198
    Playmate Roommates
  15. Pictorial144-153
    The Year in Sex
