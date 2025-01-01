Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 28, no. 3 – March, 1981

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature10-11
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview105-106, 109, 112, 114, 116, 120, 125-126, 186, 214, 222, 227, 229-230
    Playboy Interview: James Garner
  3. Feature128-130, 138, 232, 235-236, 238
    The French Lesson
  4. Pictorial132, 134-136
    Jo Penney
  5. Feature140-141, 144, 192, 194, 254, 256, 258, 260, 262, 265-266, 268, 271-272, 276, 278
    Thirty-Six Hours at Santa Fe
  6. Feature142-143, 208, 211
    Liquor of the Lairds
  7. Pictorial150, 153, 155-159
    Kym Herrin, Miss March, 1981
  8. Feature163-164, 172, 245-246
    How to Buy Life Insurance and Get Out of It Alive
  9. Pictorial165-168
    City Slickers
  10. Pictorial174-176, 178, 180, 182, 202
    My Sister, My Self
  11. Pictorial187-191
    Hot Shots
  12. Interview199-200
    20 Questions: Lauren Hutton
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.