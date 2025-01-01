Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 28, no. 4 – April, 1981

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-9
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview79-80, 84, 86, 88, 90, 95-96, 100-102, 107-108, 112
    Playboy Interview: Edward Asner
  3. Feature114-116, 172, 224, 226, 228-230
    Why do Men Rape?
  4. Feature119-122, 124-125, 127, 200-202, 204
    The Liberation of a Congressional Wife
  5. Feature128-129, 242, 244-248, 250, 252, 254-256, 258-260, 262, 264
    Zuckerman Unbound
  6. Feature131-132
    Cheery Bombs!
  7. Pictorial134-136, 138, 141, 143, 222
    Sane Lorraine
  8. Feature146-147, 154, 232, 234-236, 238
    How to Outgun the I.R.S.
  9. Feature148-150, 152
    Playboy's Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast
  10. Pictorial159-165, 167, 222-223
    The Girls of Kokomo Indiana
  11. Feature178, 206, 208-210, 212-213
    The Year in Music
  12. Feature179, 182, 184, 192, 194, 196, 198-199
    John Lennon
  13. Feature180-181
    Poll Winners
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.