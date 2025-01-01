Playboy Magazine
Vol. 28, no. 5 – May, 1981

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview85-86, 90-92, 94, 98, 100, 102, 106, 108-110, 112, 114, 117-120, 122
    Playboy Interview: Elisabeth Kubler-Ross
  2. Feature124-126, 128, 158, 203-204, 206, 208
    Good Rockin' Tonight
  3. Pictorial129, 131-132, 134, 227-228
    World Class
  4. Feature136-138, 142, 211-215
    A Guerrilla Guide to the Computer Revolution
  5. Pictorial144, 147, 149, 151-153
    Gina Goldberg, Miss May, 1981
  6. Feature159, 270, 272
    Kiss of the Hops
  7. Feature160, 162-164, 166, 194, 196, 198, 230, 232, 234-236, 238, 240, 242, 244, 246, 251-252, 254, 256, 260, 262, 264, 266, 268
    Dorothy Stratten: Her Story
  8. Pictorial168-171, 173-176, 218, 220, 223-224, 226
    Girls of the Adriatic Coast
  9. Interview181, 276, 280
    20 Questions: John De Lorean
  10. Feature184-186, 216
    Playboy's GT Weekend Boat
