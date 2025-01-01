Vol. 28, no. 6 – June, 1981
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview79-80, 85-86, 88, 92, 94, 96, 100, 104, 108-112, 114-115, 118, 120Playboy Interview: Steve Garvey
- Feature122-124, 262, 266, 268, 270, 272When Business Becomes Blood Sport
- Pictorial126-127, 129-130For Your Eyes Only
- Feature132-134, 287-288The New Tattoo
- Pictorial135-139Getting Into Deep Water
- Feature140-141, 176, 238, 240, 242, 244, 248, 250, 255, 257Anna
- Feature142-143, 206, 208, 220, 222, 224, 226-228, 232, 234What You're Not Supposed to Know about the Arms Race
- Pictorial145-146, 148, 151-153, 237Cathy Larmouth, Miss June, 1981
- Feature157-159, 162, 194The Ploys of Summer
- Pictorial164-165, 167-168, 170, 173, 175, 205Terri Welles, Playmate of the Year, 1981
- Interview187, 19620 Questions: Jack Lemmon
- Feature197-201, 205Gifts Fit for a Queen
- Feature281-283Biking Comes of Age