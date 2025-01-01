Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 28, no. 6 – June, 1981

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview79-80, 85-86, 88, 92, 94, 96, 100, 104, 108-112, 114-115, 118, 120
    Playboy Interview: Steve Garvey
  2. Feature122-124, 262, 266, 268, 270, 272
    When Business Becomes Blood Sport
  3. Pictorial126-127, 129-130
    For Your Eyes Only
  4. Feature132-134, 287-288
    The New Tattoo
  5. Pictorial135-139
    Getting Into Deep Water
  6. Feature140-141, 176, 238, 240, 242, 244, 248, 250, 255, 257
    Anna
  7. Feature142-143, 206, 208, 220, 222, 224, 226-228, 232, 234
    What You're Not Supposed to Know about the Arms Race
  8. Pictorial145-146, 148, 151-153, 237
    Cathy Larmouth, Miss June, 1981
  9. Feature157-159, 162, 194
    The Ploys of Summer
  10. Pictorial164-165, 167-168, 170, 173, 175, 205
    Terri Welles, Playmate of the Year, 1981
  11. Interview187, 196
    20 Questions: Jack Lemmon
  12. Feature197-201, 205
    Gifts Fit for a Queen
  13. Feature281-283
    Biking Comes of Age
