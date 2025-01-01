Playboy Magazine
Vol. 28, no. 7 – July, 1981

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature28-29, 31
    Playboy Viewpoint: Illegalizing Abortion
  2. Interview34, 36
    Checking In
  3. Interview73-74, 79-81, 84, 86, 88, 90, 92, 94, 98-102, 104, 186, 188, 190, 192, 194, 199-201
    Playboy Interview: Robert Garwood
  4. Feature106-108, 110, 120, 204, 207-208
    Beyond the Pill
  5. Pictorial112, 114-115, 117-119
    Tender Cousins
  6. Feature123, 126, 210, 212, 214, 216, 218, 220, 224-225
    Pitchers' Duel
  7. Pictorial128, 130, 133-137
    Heidi Sorenson, Miss July, 1981
  8. Feature140, 142, 148, 230, 232, 234, 236, 238, 241-242, 244, 246, 254
    Undercover Angel
  9. Pictorial143, 145-146
    Hot City Lights
  10. Feature149, 152, 170, 172, 174, 176, 178
    Ben Osczhio
  11. Pictorial153-156, 158-159, 161, 202
    Body and Soulmates
  12. Pictorial173
    LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook
  13. Feature249-251
    Camping
