Playboy Magazine
Vol. 28, no. 8 – August, 1981

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-9
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Feature22-24
    By Sex Possessed
  3. Interview75-76, 78, 82, 84-87, 89-90, 92, 94, 96-97, 100, 102
    Playboy Interview: George Gilder
  4. Feature105-106, 108, 122, 224-227
    Inside The New Right War Machine
  5. Feature109, 111-121
    Summer: A Celebration
  6. Feature125-126, 232, 234-246, 248-250, 254
    Reinhart's Women
  7. Pictorial131-132, 134-135, 137-139
    Debbie Boostrom, Miss August, 1981
  8. Pictorial142-145
    Sportin' Life
  9. Feature147, 222, 224
    Roll Over, Beethoven!
  10. Feature148, 150, 192, 194, 196, 198, 200
    Playboy's Pro Football Preview
  11. 20Q153, 202, 204
    20 Questions: Joan Rivers
  12. Feature169-170, 172, 174, 176, 178, 181
    The Vanishing-Suitcase Caper
The Playboy Masthead.
