Playboy Magazine


Vol. 28, no. 9 – September, 1981

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview69-70, 72, 76, 78-83, 86, 88-90, 94, 96
    Playboy Interview: James A. Michener
  2. Feature99-100, 102, 104, 208, 210
    Ruthless Mothers: Money, Values and the Gimme Decade
  3. Pictorial105-112, 218
    Girls of the Southeastern Conference
  4. Feature115, 118, 138, 188, 190, 192, 194, 196, 198-199, 202-204, 206-207
    Rabbit is Rich
  5. Feature120-121, 132, 142, 224, 227-228, 230, 232-234, 236, 238, 240, 242
    Fast Times at Ridgemont High
  6. Pictorial122, 125, 127, 129
    Susan Smith, Miss September, 1981
  7. Pictorial133-134, 136
    Back to Campus
  8. Feature143-146, 164, 172, 174, 176-178, 180-182, 184, 186
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  9. Pictorial149-152, 155, 158, 244, 246
    Tarzan & Bo
