Playboy Magazine
Vol. 28, no. 10 – October, 1981

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-9
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview79-80, 82-86, 88, 90-91, 93-94, 96, 98
    Playboy Interview: Donald Sutherland
  3. Feature102, 238, 240, 242, 244-245, 248
    Welcome to the Postliberation World
  4. Feature107-112, 215, 218-219
    Tattooed Woman
  5. Feature115-116, 176, 178-180, 182, 184, 186-188, 190
    Death as a Way of Life
  6. Pictorial122, 124, 126-127, 129-131
    Kelly Tough, Miss October, 1981
  7. Feature134-136, 142, 222, 224-228, 230, 232-234, 236
    A Flag for Sunrise
  8. Pictorial137-141
    Playboy's Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast
  9. Feature144-146, 196, 198, 200-201
    The World's Most Daring Sportsmen
  10. Pictorial147-150, 152-154, 202
    Girls of the Southeastern Conference Part II
  11. Feature160-166, 206, 211
    The Playboy Hotel & Casino
  12. Feature167-168, 192, 194-195
    The Famous Writers' Cooking School
The Playboy Masthead.
