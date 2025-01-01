Playboy Magazine


Vol. 28, no. 11 – November, 1981

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-9
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview24, 28
    Checking In
  3. Feature116, 118, 120, 216, 218, 222-224, 226, 228
    Tuning in to Channel Sex
  4. Feature121-126, 128, 276
    Raging Beauty
  5. Feature130, 132, 154, 200, 202, 205
    The Stakes of the Game
  6. Pictorial142-151, 214
    Shannon Tweed, Miss November, 1981
  7. Pictorial155, 157-158
    Pick of the Knits
  8. Feature162-165
    1982 Playboy Music Poll
  9. Feature167, 192, 236, 238-240, 242, 244, 246, 248, 254-256, 258, 260, 262, 267-268, 270, 273-274
    Heat
  10. Feature168-180, 278, 281-282, 284, 288
    Sex in Cinema-1981
  11. Feature182-185, 188, 230, 232, 234
    Playboy's Audio Update
  12. Pictorial190-191
    Playboy's Roving Eye
