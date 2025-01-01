Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 28, no. 12 – December, 1981

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature10-11
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview101-102, 104, 108, 110, 112, 116, 118, 121, 124, 126, 128-130, 133-134, 136, 138, 140, 142, 144
    Playboy Interview: Henry Fonda
  3. Feature146, 148, 316, 318, 320, 322, 324
    Atlanta: The Evidence of Things Not Seen
  4. Pictorial151, 153, 155-156
    Beguiling Bernadette
  5. Feature158, 160, 166, 264, 266
    The Buddy System
  6. Feature168, 170, 180, 366, 368, 370, 374
    Anatomy of a Corporate Take-Over
  7. Pictorial172-173, 175-177
    Captured Women
  8. Feature181, 288, 290, 292
    The Adventurer
  9. Feature184-186, 294, 296, 298, 303-304, 306, 308, 310, 314
    Confessions of a Cocaine Cowboy
  10. Pictorial188, 191-193, 195-197
    Patricia Farinelli, Miss December, 1981
  11. Feature200, 203, 227, 348, 352-354, 356, 358, 362, 364
    The Sunken Woman
  12. Interview211-212
    20 Questions: John Kenneth Galbraith
  13. Feature213-216, 218, 328-332, 334, 336, 339, 341-342, 344
    Playboy's College Basketball Preview
  14. Feature219-222, 224-226
    Prayboy: Entertainment for Far-Righteous Men
  15. Feature228-229, 234, 272, 274, 276
    American Beauties
  16. Feature230-233, 284
    And the Playmates Sing
  17. Pictorial239-249, 278, 280, 282
    Sex Stars of 1981
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.