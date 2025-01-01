Playboy Magazine
Vol. 29, no. 1 – January, 1982

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature12-13
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview26, 30
    Checking In
  3. Interview75-76, 78-79, 82, 84, 88, 90, 94, 98, 102-104, 106
    Playboy Interview: George Carlin
  4. Feature108-110, 226, 228, 230
    Killing
  5. Feature113-114, 124, 264, 266, 268, 270-272, 274, 277-278, 280
    The Unreturning Army
  6. Feature116, 119-122
    The Bad and the Beautiful
  7. Feature127-128, 242, 244, 246
    Between Rock and a Soft Place
  8. Feature132-133, 136, 148, 284, 286, 288
    Blue Cadillac
  9. Feature134, 290
    Together Again: Bubbly & Black Tie
  10. Pictorial141-147
    The Gentleman Prefers Blondes
  11. Feature149, 258
    Reagan of the Lost Art
  12. Feature150-153, 174, 232, 234, 236-237, 240
    Cars'82: All Systems are Go!
  13. Feature155, 168, 296, 302, 304, 306
    Lords of the Rings
  14. Pictorial156, 158-161, 163-165
    Kim McArthur, Miss January, 1982
  15. Feature177, 186, 250, 252-253, 256
    Live Like a King
  16. Interview181, 261-262
    20 Questions: John Matuszak
  17. Pictorial187-188, 190, 192-193, 195-196, 198-199
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  18. Pictorial202-205
    Playboy's Annual Awards
  19. Feature208-209, 292-294
    Man and Woman, Part One: The Sexes: a Mystery Solved?
  20. Feature210-217
    The Playboy Questionnaire
The Playboy Masthead.
