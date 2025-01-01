Playboy Magazine
Vol. 29, no. 2 – February, 1982

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview67-68, 70-72, 76, 168
    Playboy Interview: Lech Walesa
  2. Feature78-80, 82, 100, 175-176, 178, 181-182
    Gianni
  3. Pictorial83-86, 163-164, 167
    At Long Last, Lover
  4. Feature89-90, 94, 206-209
    Wild in the Seats
  5. Pictorial91-93
    Stolen Sweets
  6. Feature95-99
    Next of Skin
  7. Feature101-104, 194, 196-198, 200, 202
    Man and Woman, Part II: The Sexual Deal: A Story Of Civilization
  8. Pictorial107-108, 110, 113-115
    Anne-Marie Fox, Miss February, 1982
  9. Feature119-120, 185-188, 190, 192
    A Sea Change
  10. Feature121-124, 162
    Modern Screen Romance
  11. Pictorial142-151
    The Year in Sex
  12. Fiction153
    Ribald Classic: Lecherous Anonymous
  13. 20Q155, 215-216
    20 Questions: Karen Allen
  14. Feature202
    How You Got to Be You: A Refresher Course in Genetics
