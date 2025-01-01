Vol. 29, no. 2 – February, 1982
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview67-68, 70-72, 76, 168Playboy Interview: Lech Walesa
- Feature78-80, 82, 100, 175-176, 178, 181-182Gianni
- Pictorial83-86, 163-164, 167At Long Last, Lover
- Feature89-90, 94, 206-209Wild in the Seats
- Pictorial91-93Stolen Sweets
- Feature95-99Next of Skin
- Feature101-104, 194, 196-198, 200, 202Man and Woman, Part II: The Sexual Deal: A Story Of Civilization
- Pictorial107-108, 110, 113-115Anne-Marie Fox, Miss February, 1982
- Feature119-120, 185-188, 190, 192A Sea Change
- Feature121-124, 162Modern Screen Romance
- Pictorial142-151The Year in Sex
- Fiction153Ribald Classic: Lecherous Anonymous
- 20Q155, 215-21620 Questions: Karen Allen
- Feature202How You Got to Be You: A Refresher Course in Genetics