Playboy Magazine
Vol. 29, no. 3 – March, 1982

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview99-100, 104, 106, 114, 116, 118-119, 121-123, 126, 128, 130
    Playboy Interview: Patricia Hearst
  2. Feature107-110, 112, 114
    Every Secret Thing
  3. Pictorial136-138, 140, 220
    Melani is the Message
  4. Feature142, 144, 222, 224, 226-227
    Pinball
  5. Feature145, 212, 214, 216, 218
    The Family Jewels
  6. Feature146-148, 194, 228, 230, 232, 234, 236
    Boom Dreams
  7. Pictorial150, 153-155, 157-159
    Karen Witter, Miss March, 1982
  8. Feature163-164, 170, 202, 204-205
    My Mistress
  9. Feature172-173, 240, 242, 244, 246, 248, 252, 254
    Man and Woman, Part Three: The Sex Life of the Brain
  10. Pictorial176-182, 184
    Aye, Barbara
  11. Feature185, 272-274
    The Waves of the Future
  12. Interview191-192
    20 Questions: Louis Rukeyser
  13. Feature195-198, 256, 260, 263-264, 266, 268, 270
    How to Survive in the Video-Game Jungle
  14. Feature196, 258-259
    What Sort of Man Invents Defender?
  15. Pictorial200-201
    Playboy's Roving Eye
