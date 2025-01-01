Vol. 29, no. 3 – March, 1982
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview99-100, 104, 106, 114, 116, 118-119, 121-123, 126, 128, 130Playboy Interview: Patricia Hearst
- Feature107-110, 112, 114Every Secret Thing
- Pictorial136-138, 140, 220Melani is the Message
- Feature142, 144, 222, 224, 226-227Pinball
- Feature145, 212, 214, 216, 218The Family Jewels
- Feature146-148, 194, 228, 230, 232, 234, 236Boom Dreams
- Pictorial150, 153-155, 157-159Karen Witter, Miss March, 1982
- Feature163-164, 170, 202, 204-205My Mistress
- Feature172-173, 240, 242, 244, 246, 248, 252, 254Man and Woman, Part Three: The Sex Life of the Brain
- Pictorial176-182, 184Aye, Barbara
- Feature185, 272-274The Waves of the Future
- Interview191-19220 Questions: Louis Rukeyser
- Feature195-198, 256, 260, 263-264, 266, 268, 270How to Survive in the Video-Game Jungle
- Feature196, 258-259What Sort of Man Invents Defender?
- Pictorial200-201Playboy's Roving Eye