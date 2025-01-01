Playboy Magazine
Vol. 29, no. 4 – April, 1982

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature10-11
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview79-80, 82, 87-90, 92, 94-95, 98-100, 102, 106-108, 110, 112, 114
    Playboy Interview: Edward Koch
  3. Feature116, 118, 128, 212, 214, 216-217
    What Do Women Want?
  4. Interview120-123, 192, 194, 196
    Personal Best
  5. Feature124-125, 198-199
    Personal Mariel
  6. Feature126, 212
    One for the Road
  7. Feature131-132
    Playboy's Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast, Part II
  8. Pictorial137-140, 143-145, 264
    Linda Rhys Vaughn, Miss April, 1982
  9. Feature148-151, 172, 218, 220, 222, 224, 226, 228, 230, 232, 234
    The War on Drugs: A Special Report
  10. Feature150, 228
    The Case Against the Bill of Rights
  11. Feature152, 154, 156
    Hold the Phone!
  12. Feature157-160, 244, 246, 248, 250, 254, 256, 258, 260
    Man and Woman, Part IV: The Sex Chemicals
  13. Pictorial161
    LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook
  14. Pictorial162-164, 166-168
    Paris Match
  15. Feature174-175, 236
    High End Sound
  16. Feature176-177, 236, 238, 240-241
    Fine Tuning
  17. Interview185-187
    20 Questions: James Woods
