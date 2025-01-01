Vol. 29, no. 4 – April, 1982
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature10-11Address_Copyright_Credit
- Interview79-80, 82, 87-90, 92, 94-95, 98-100, 102, 106-108, 110, 112, 114Playboy Interview: Edward Koch
- Feature116, 118, 128, 212, 214, 216-217What Do Women Want?
- Interview120-123, 192, 194, 196Personal Best
- Feature124-125, 198-199Personal Mariel
- Feature126, 212One for the Road
- Feature131-132Playboy's Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast, Part II
- Pictorial137-140, 143-145, 264Linda Rhys Vaughn, Miss April, 1982
- Feature148-151, 172, 218, 220, 222, 224, 226, 228, 230, 232, 234The War on Drugs: A Special Report
- Feature150, 228The Case Against the Bill of Rights
- Feature152, 154, 156Hold the Phone!
- Feature157-160, 244, 246, 248, 250, 254, 256, 258, 260Man and Woman, Part IV: The Sex Chemicals
- Pictorial161LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook
- Pictorial162-164, 166-168Paris Match
- Feature174-175, 236High End Sound
- Feature176-177, 236, 238, 240-241Fine Tuning
- Interview185-18720 Questions: James Woods