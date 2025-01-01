Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 29, no. 5 – May, 1982

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-9
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview75-76, 78, 81-84, 86-87, 90, 92, 94, 96, 99-100
    Playboy Interview: Billy Joel
  3. Feature102-104, 106, 248, 250, 252, 254, 258
    The Smartest Spy
  4. Feature107-109, 111, 113-114
    Quest For Dawn
  5. Feature116-117
    Poppa Superdude
  6. Feature122-123, 160, 232, 234, 236, 239-240
    The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Hollywood
  7. Feature124-126, 218, 220, 222
    The Compleat Personal Computer
  8. Feature128, 130-132, 135-137, 192
    Forget The Alamo!
  9. Pictorial143
    LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook
  10. Feature144-145, 225, 228
    Tour De Force
  11. Interview147, 242, 244, 246-247
    20 Questions: SCTV
  12. Feature148, 150, 197-198, 200, 202, 204-205
    Interstellar Pigeon
  13. Feature151-152
    A Day at the Derby
  14. Feature161-164, 182, 208, 210-212, 214, 216
    Part Five: The Perils of Paul, The Pangs of Pauline
  15. Feature166-170, 172-173, 194
    Beauty & The Badge
  16. Pictorial183-185
    Sofa, So Good
The Playboy Masthead.
