Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 29, no. 6 – June, 1982

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature10-11
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview62, 66
    Music
  3. Interview95-96, 100-102, 104, 106-107, 109, 112, 114, 116, 118
    Playboy Interview: Sugar Ray Leonard
  4. Feature121-122, 124
    The Aykroyd Chronicle
  5. Pictorial125-129
    Flower
  6. Feature131-132, 134, 138, 232, 234, 236, 238
    To the Letter, Harry
  7. Pictorial139
    LeRoy Neman Sketchbook
  8. Feature140-141, 264-266, 268, 270, 272, 274, 276, 278, 280
    Holy Jerror
  9. Feature146, 148
    The Japanese Connection
  10. Pictorial150-151, 153-155, 157-159
    Lourdes Ann Kananimanu Estores, Miss June, 1982
  11. Feature163-164, 282, 284, 286, 288, 290
    The Celebrity Sex Register
  12. Feature165-170, 242, 244
    Return of the Ragtop
  13. Feature173-174, 214, 216-217, 220, 222-223, 225, 228
    The Masochists' Marathon
  14. Feature175-178, 202, 254, 256-260, 262
    Man and Woman, Part VI: The Main Event
  15. 20Q181, 246-248, 250
    20 Questions: Brandon Tartikoff
  16. Feature182-184, 208, 212
    Lee and Me at the Open
  17. Pictorial186-188, 191-192, 194-195, 197-198, 231
    Shannon Tweed, Playmate of the Year, 1982
  18. Feature276
    The Man on the White Horse
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.