Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 29, no. 7 – July, 1982

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview28, 30
    Checking In
  2. Interview73-76, 78, 80-82, 84-86, 89-90, 92, 94, 96, 98, 100
    Playboy Interview: Bette Davis
  3. Feature102-104, 116, 226
    Street Smarts
  4. Pictorial106-107, 109-110, 113-114
    Dreams
  5. Feature117, 148, 158, 160, 198, 201-202, 204, 206, 208, 211, 213, 215
    High Noon in Skidmore
  6. Feature122, 138, 144, 220, 222-225
    Lord Short Shoe Wants the Monkey
  7. Pictorial125-129, 131-133
    Lynda Weismeier, Miss July, 1982
  8. Pictorial136-137
    LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook
  9. Feature142-143, 196
    The Days of Swine and Rosés
  10. Feature150-152, 154, 188, 190-192, 194
    The Brawning of America
  11. Feature156-157, 216, 218
    Power Trip!
  12. Feature161-164, 238, 240, 243-244, 246, 248-250
    Man and Woman, Part Seven: Prisoners of Culture
  13. Pictorial166-168, 170-173, 236
    The Girls of MaBells
  14. Interview177, 180, 182
    20 Questions: Stevie Nicks
