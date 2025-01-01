Playboy Magazine
Vol. 29, no. 8 – August, 1982

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-9
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview73-74, 76, 79, 81-82, 84, 86, 88, 90
    Playboy Interview: Akio Morita
  3. Feature93-94, 96, 201-202, 204, 206-208, 211-212, 214-216, 218, 220
    Campaign of Cunning: The Inside Story of Alexander Haig's Rise to Power
  4. Pictorial97-98, 101-102
    Prime Mime
  5. Fiction105-106, 168, 170
    At the Conglomeroid Cocktail Party
  6. Feature107-109
    Night Lines
  7. Pictorial114, 116-117, 119-123
    Cathy St. George, Miss August, 1982
  8. Feature127, 229-230
    Can Easy-Listening Music Cause Mass Suicide?
  9. Feature128-130, 226, 228
    Raiders of the Lost Dark
  10. Feature132, 182-184, 186, 188
    The Age of the 30-Minute Orgasm
  11. Feature134-136, 172, 174, 176, 178, 180
    Playboy's Pro Football Preview
  12. Feature143
    Summer Sex '82
  13. Feature144-145
    Saving Face
  14. Feature146-147
    Great Escapes
  15. Feature148-149, 222-223
    The Beer-Hunters
The Playboy Masthead.
