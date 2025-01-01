Playboy Magazine
Vol. 29, no. 9 – September, 1982

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-9
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview65-66, 68-70, 73, 76, 78, 80, 82, 85-86, 88, 90, 92
    Playboy Interview: Cheech and Chong
  3. Fiction94-96, 210, 212-213, 216-218, 220
    2010 Odyssey Two
  4. Pictorial101-102, 104-105, 187
    Still Frantastic!
  5. Fiction106-107, 226
    The Telethon
  6. Pictorial114-115, 117-123, 199
    Connie Brighton, Miss September, 1982
  7. Interview145, 208-209
    20 Questions: Tom Petty
  8. Pictorial148-149, 151, 153-156, 158, 224
    Girls of the Big Eight
  9. Pictorial164-165
    Playboy's Roving Eye
