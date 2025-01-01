Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 29, no. 10 – October, 1982

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-9
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview65-66, 69, 72-74, 76-78, 80, 82-84, 87, 89-90
    Playboy Interview: Robin Williams
  3. Feature92, 94, 96, 138, 177-178, 180, 182, 184
    SPACE
  4. Pictorial98, 100, 103-104, 174
    The Girls of Japan
  5. Feature107-108, 142, 204-207
    Fear of Faggotry: Growing Up in the Seminary
  6. Feature110-111, 194, 196
    Sound Judgment -- The Second Time Around
  7. Pictorial113-117, 119-121
    Marianne Gravatte, Miss October, 1982
  8. Feature124, 126, 132, 208, 210, 212-214, 216, 218, 220, 222-224, 226
    Murder in Marin County
  9. Interview135, 198-199
    20 Questions: John Le Boutillier
  10. Feature136-137
    First Songs
  11. Feature144, 170, 172
    Daphne's Tune
  12. Feature146, 151, 186, 188, 190, 192-193
    Sex on Campus 1982
  13. Pictorial153, 155, 157-158, 161, 200-201
    Tanya
  14. Feature174
    Sex and the Rising Sun
The Playboy Masthead.
