Vol. 29, no. 11 – November, 1982
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview73-74, 79-80, 82, 84-86, 91-92, 94-98, 244, 246, 248Playboy Interview: Luciano Pavarotti
- Feature124-126, 204-205The Paper Chasers
- Pictorial129-130, 132-133, 135-137Marlene Janssen, Miss November, 1982
- Feature144-145, 240, 242Notables' Potables Drink
- Feature147, 236, 238Why Sex is Still Worth It
- Feature148, 150, 152, 196, 199-200, 202The Cheap Agony of Ugly George
- Feature153-155Celebrity High
- Feature156-1591983 Playboy Music Poll
- Feature160, 225-226, 228, 231-232How I Broke the Bank at the World Series of Handicapping
- Feature162-173, 208, 210, 213-214, 216Sex in Cinema 1982
- Interview177, 218-21920 Qestions: Frank and Moon Unit Zappa