Vol. 29, no. 11 – November, 1982

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview73-74, 79-80, 82, 84-86, 91-92, 94-98, 244, 246, 248
    Playboy Interview: Luciano Pavarotti
  2. Feature124-126, 204-205
    The Paper Chasers
  3. Pictorial129-130, 132-133, 135-137
    Marlene Janssen, Miss November, 1982
  4. Feature144-145, 240, 242
    Notables' Potables Drink
  5. Feature147, 236, 238
    Why Sex is Still Worth It
  6. Feature148, 150, 152, 196, 199-200, 202
    The Cheap Agony of Ugly George
  7. Feature153-155
    Celebrity High
  8. Feature156-159
    1983 Playboy Music Poll
  9. Feature160, 225-226, 228, 231-232
    How I Broke the Bank at the World Series of Handicapping
  10. Feature162-173, 208, 210, 213-214, 216
    Sex in Cinema 1982
  11. Interview177, 218-219
    20 Qestions: Frank and Moon Unit Zappa
