Vol. 29, no. 12 – December, 1982
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview81-82, 86, 88-90, 92-94, 98, 101-102, 104, 106, 109-110, 112, 114, 116, 118, 120Playboy Interview: Julie Andrews and Blake Edwards
- Feature123-124, 126, 158, 230, 301-302, 304, 307, 310, 312, 314, 316, 318, 320, 322With Enough Shovels
- Pictorial127-129Holiday, Go Lightly
- Feature130, 133-134, 244, 246The Mouth That Roared
- Feature135, 258, 260Body Warmers
- Pictorial136-139, 141-143, 145-149, 294, 296The Women of Playboy
- Feature150-152, 299-300Adults
- Feature160-161, 192, 202, 276, 278-282, 284, 286-2872010: Odyssey Two
- Pictorial163-164, 166-167, 169-171Charlotte Kemp, Miss December, 1982
- Feature174-175, 180, 269-270, 272, 274Sex and Its Substitutes
- Pictorial193-198, 226Louise and Me
- Pictorial204-205LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook
- Pictorial208-220, 222, 297-298Sex Stars of 1982
- Pictorial329Lay It on the Ladies
- Pictorial331Fair-Leather Forecast
- Pictorial334-335Grapevine