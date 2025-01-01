Playboy Magazine
Vol. 29, no. 12 – December, 1982

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview81-82, 86, 88-90, 92-94, 98, 101-102, 104, 106, 109-110, 112, 114, 116, 118, 120
    Playboy Interview: Julie Andrews and Blake Edwards
  2. Feature123-124, 126, 158, 230, 301-302, 304, 307, 310, 312, 314, 316, 318, 320, 322
    With Enough Shovels
  3. Pictorial127-129
    Holiday, Go Lightly
  4. Feature130, 133-134, 244, 246
    The Mouth That Roared
  5. Feature135, 258, 260
    Body Warmers
  6. Pictorial136-139, 141-143, 145-149, 294, 296
    The Women of Playboy
  7. Feature150-152, 299-300
    Adults
  8. Feature160-161, 192, 202, 276, 278-282, 284, 286-287
    2010: Odyssey Two
  9. Pictorial163-164, 166-167, 169-171
    Charlotte Kemp, Miss December, 1982
  10. Feature174-175, 180, 269-270, 272, 274
    Sex and Its Substitutes
  11. Pictorial193-198, 226
    Louise and Me
  12. Pictorial204-205
    LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook
  13. Pictorial208-220, 222, 297-298
    Sex Stars of 1982
  14. Pictorial329
    Lay It on the Ladies
  15. Pictorial331
    Fair-Leather Forecast
  16. Pictorial334-335
    Grapevine
