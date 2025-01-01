Playboy Magazine
Vol. 30, no. 1 – January, 1983

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature10-11
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview71-72, 74, 76, 80, 82, 84, 86, 88, 90, 94, 96
    Playboy Interview: Dudley Moore
  3. Feature98, 100, 255-257
    Living on the Default Line
  4. Pictorial103-104, 106-110
    Blonde Ambitions
  5. Feature112, 245-246, 248, 250, 252, 254
    The Playboy Readers' Sex Survey
  6. Feature116-118, 262, 264-266
    A Matter of Style
  7. Feature122-124, 130, 258-260
    Like a Leaf
  8. Pictorial126-129
    Provocative Period Pieces
  9. Pictorial133-134, 136-137, 139-141
    Lonny Chin, Miss January, 1983
  10. Feature144-147, 230, 232-234
    Cars '83: Year of the Driver
  11. Feature149-150, 156, 210, 212
    Eddie Murphy is on Top of the World
  12. Feature157, 214, 216, 218
    Why Heisherik was Born
  13. Feature159, 178
    The Midnight Ride
  14. Pictorial163-166, 168-169, 171, 174, 236
    Photos by Hurrell
  15. Feature175, 219, 221-222, 224, 226, 228
    The Word Processor
  16. Feature176, 241
    Ten Things That Make me Laugh
  17. Pictorial179-180, 183-186, 188-191
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  18. Pictorial194-197
    Playboy's Annual Awards
  19. Interview199, 238
    20 Questions: Herschel Walker
