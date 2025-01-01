Vol. 30, no. 1 – January, 1983
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature10-11Address_Copyright_Credit
- Interview71-72, 74, 76, 80, 82, 84, 86, 88, 90, 94, 96Playboy Interview: Dudley Moore
- Feature98, 100, 255-257Living on the Default Line
- Pictorial103-104, 106-110Blonde Ambitions
- Feature112, 245-246, 248, 250, 252, 254The Playboy Readers' Sex Survey
- Feature116-118, 262, 264-266A Matter of Style
- Feature122-124, 130, 258-260Like a Leaf
- Pictorial126-129Provocative Period Pieces
- Pictorial133-134, 136-137, 139-141Lonny Chin, Miss January, 1983
- Feature144-147, 230, 232-234Cars '83: Year of the Driver
- Feature149-150, 156, 210, 212Eddie Murphy is on Top of the World
- Feature157, 214, 216, 218Why Heisherik was Born
- Feature159, 178The Midnight Ride
- Pictorial163-166, 168-169, 171, 174, 236Photos by Hurrell
- Feature175, 219, 221-222, 224, 226, 228The Word Processor
- Feature176, 241Ten Things That Make me Laugh
- Pictorial179-180, 183-186, 188-191Playboy's Playmate Review
- Pictorial194-197Playboy's Annual Awards
- Interview199, 23820 Questions: Herschel Walker