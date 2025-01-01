Playboy Magazine
Vol. 30, no. 2 – February, 1983

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview69-71, 74-78, 80-81, 174, 176, 178-180
    Playboy Interview: Gabriel García Márquez
  2. Feature82-84, 158-160, 162, 164
    On the Brink of 1984
  3. Fiction98-99, 102, 194, 197-200, 202-203
    The Delta Star
  4. Feature104-105, 188-190
    The Decade Gap
  5. Pictorial106-108, 110-111, 113-115
    Melinda Mays, Miss February, 1983
  6. Feature118-120, 182-185
    Why Wayne Newton's Is Bigger Than Yours
  7. Feature122, 138, 165-166, 168
    The Education of Jim Craig
  8. Interview137, 190-191
    20 Questions: Yakov Smirnoff
  9. Pictorial139
    LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook
  10. Feature140-149, 170
    The Year in Sex
