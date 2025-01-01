Vol. 30, no. 2 – February, 1983
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview69-71, 74-78, 80-81, 174, 176, 178-180Playboy Interview: Gabriel García Márquez
- Feature82-84, 158-160, 162, 164On the Brink of 1984
- Fiction98-99, 102, 194, 197-200, 202-203The Delta Star
- Feature104-105, 188-190The Decade Gap
- Pictorial106-108, 110-111, 113-115Melinda Mays, Miss February, 1983
- Feature118-120, 182-185Why Wayne Newton's Is Bigger Than Yours
- Feature122, 138, 165-166, 168The Education of Jim Craig
- Interview137, 190-19120 Questions: Yakov Smirnoff
- Pictorial139LeRoy Neiman Sketchbook
- Feature140-149, 170The Year in Sex