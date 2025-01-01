Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 30, no. 3 – March, 1983

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview63-65, 68-70, 72, 74-78, 80-82
    Playboy Interview: Sam Donaldson
  2. Feature84-86, 94, 150-152, 154
    The Little Drummer Girl
  3. Pictorial88, 90-92, 192
    Taking Stock of Marina
  4. Feature96, 98, 182, 184, 186, 188
    The Playboy Readers' Sex Survey, part two
  5. Feature102-103, 156, 158, 160, 162
    Now is The Time for all Good Men....
  6. Pictorial105, 107, 109, 111-113
    Alana Soares, Miss March, 1983
  7. Pictorial119-121
    Bedtime Kicks
  8. Feature123, 164, 166, 168
    Quarterly Reports: Your Own Best Interest
  9. Feature124, 126, 198, 200, 202, 204, 207-209
    Behind Hollywood's Mirrors
  10. Feature126
    Will Delorean Deliver Hollywood?
  11. Interview129-130, 197
    20 Questions: Arthur Jones
  12. Pictorial132-136, 138-141, 193-194
    The First Playmate Play-Offs
