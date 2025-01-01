Vol. 30, no. 3 – March, 1983
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview63-65, 68-70, 72, 74-78, 80-82Playboy Interview: Sam Donaldson
- Feature84-86, 94, 150-152, 154The Little Drummer Girl
- Pictorial88, 90-92, 192Taking Stock of Marina
- Feature96, 98, 182, 184, 186, 188The Playboy Readers' Sex Survey, part two
- Feature102-103, 156, 158, 160, 162Now is The Time for all Good Men....
- Pictorial105, 107, 109, 111-113Alana Soares, Miss March, 1983
- Pictorial119-121Bedtime Kicks
- Feature123, 164, 166, 168Quarterly Reports: Your Own Best Interest
- Feature124, 126, 198, 200, 202, 204, 207-209Behind Hollywood's Mirrors
- Feature126Will Delorean Deliver Hollywood?
- Interview129-130, 19720 Questions: Arthur Jones
- Pictorial132-136, 138-141, 193-194The First Playmate Play-Offs