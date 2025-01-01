Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 30, no. 4 – April, 1983

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview28, 31
    Checking In
  2. Interview87-88, 93-94, 96-98, 178, 222, 225-226, 228, 230, 232, 234
    Playboy Interview: Paul Newman
  3. Feature100-101, 103-104, 138, 144, 182, 184, 186, 188, 190, 192, 194
    Ancient Evenings
  4. Feature107-108, 110, 112, 114
    Going Native
  5. Feature117-118, 122, 196-198, 200, 202, 204, 206
    The Harder They Fall
  6. Pictorial124-128, 130, 133-135
    Christina Furgeson, Miss April, 1983
  7. Pictorial139-143
    Playboys Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast
  8. Feature145, 148, 214, 216, 218, 220
    The Ultimate Athlete
  9. Interview153-154, 236
    20 Questions: Al McGuire
  10. Feature156-159, 161-164, 166
    Ladies of Spain
