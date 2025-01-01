Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 30, no. 5 – May, 1983

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-9
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Feature94-96, 98, 177-178, 180, 182, 184, 186
    The Targeting of America
  3. Feature96, 188, 190, 192
    A Terrorists' Guide to the 1984 Olympics
  4. Feature99-102, 104-105, 218
    Meet the Mrs.
  5. Feature106-108, 194, 196-198, 200, 203-204, 207-210, 212
    Ancient Evenings
  6. Pictorial114-118, 121, 123-125
    Susie Scott, Miss May, 1983
  7. Feature130, 132, 140, 218-220, 223-224, 227-228
    The Playboy Readers' Sex Survey
  8. Feature134-139
    The Year in Movies
  9. 20Q143, 213-214
    20 Questions: Charlton Heston
  10. Feature146-148, 150-152, 154, 166
    Nastassia Kinski Exposed
  11. Pictorial158
    Gdanskins Aren't Just for Gdansk
The Playboy Masthead.
