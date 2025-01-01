Vol. 30, no. 5 – May, 1983
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature94-96, 98, 177-178, 180, 182, 184, 186The Targeting of America
- Feature96, 188, 190, 192A Terrorists' Guide to the 1984 Olympics
- Feature99-102, 104-105, 218Meet the Mrs.
- Feature106-108, 194, 196-198, 200, 203-204, 207-210, 212Ancient Evenings
- Pictorial114-118, 121, 123-125Susie Scott, Miss May, 1983
- Feature130, 132, 140, 218-220, 223-224, 227-228The Playboy Readers' Sex Survey
- Feature134-139The Year in Movies
- 20Q143, 213-21420 Questions: Charlton Heston
- Feature146-148, 150-152, 154, 166Nastassia Kinski Exposed
- Pictorial158Gdanskins Aren't Just for Gdansk