Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 30, no. 6 – June, 1983

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview22, 26
    Checking In
  2. Interview67-68, 72, 76-77, 80, 84, 226, 228, 230, 232, 234-235
    Playboy Interview: Stephen King
  3. Feature86, 88, 98, 214, 216, 218, 220
    The Pulitzers of Palm Beach
  4. Pictorial91-92, 94-95
    Diamonds are the Girl's Best Friend
  5. Pictorial107-110, 112-113, 115-117, 238
    Poet in Motion
  6. Feature120-121, 126, 207-208, 210-212
    Needle in a Timestack
  7. Interview123, 240, 242
    20 Questions: Debra Winger
  8. Feature128, 134, 244-246, 249-250, 252, 254
    The Second Coming of Nolan Bushnell
  9. Feature135, 160-162, 164, 166, 170
    Inside Information
  10. Pictorial136, 138-140, 142, 145, 147, 149, 158
    Playmate of the Year
  11. Feature173-174, 178, 180, 182
    The Race
  12. Pictorial260-261
    Playboy's Roving Eye
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.