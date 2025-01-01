Vol. 30, no. 6 – June, 1983
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview22, 26Checking In
- Interview67-68, 72, 76-77, 80, 84, 226, 228, 230, 232, 234-235Playboy Interview: Stephen King
- Feature86, 88, 98, 214, 216, 218, 220The Pulitzers of Palm Beach
- Pictorial91-92, 94-95Diamonds are the Girl's Best Friend
- Pictorial107-110, 112-113, 115-117, 238Poet in Motion
- Feature120-121, 126, 207-208, 210-212Needle in a Timestack
- Interview123, 240, 24220 Questions: Debra Winger
- Feature128, 134, 244-246, 249-250, 252, 254The Second Coming of Nolan Bushnell
- Feature135, 160-162, 164, 166, 170Inside Information
- Pictorial136, 138-140, 142, 145, 147, 149, 158Playmate of the Year
- Feature173-174, 178, 180, 182The Race
- Pictorial260-261Playboy's Roving Eye