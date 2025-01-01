Playboy Magazine
Vol. 30, no. 7 – July, 1983

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview26, 28
    Checking In
  2. Interview67-68, 72-74, 76, 78, 80, 82, 84, 86
    Playboy Interview: Earl Weaver
  3. Feature88-90, 108, 168, 172, 174
    Heaven Help Us
  4. Pictorial92-98
    The Spy they Love to Love
  5. Feature103-104, 164, 166
    Norman's Date
  6. Feature111, 142, 176, 178, 183, 185, 187, 189, 191, 193
    The C Team
  7. Pictorial112-115, 117-118, 120, 122-123
    Spirit of St. Louis
  8. Feature126-127, 132, 225, 227, 229
    Letters from Computer Camp
  9. Pictorial128, 130
    Get Out of Town!
  10. Feature134, 136, 195, 197, 199, 202-203, 205, 208
    The Playboy Readers' Sex Survey
  11. Feature138-141, 215, 217
    Off the Road Again!
  12. Feature143, 154, 218-219, 221, 223
    Albert Brooks is Funnier than you Think
  13. Pictorial144-151
    Erogenous Parts
  14. Interview157, 209, 211
    20 Questions: Carrie Fisher
