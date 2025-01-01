Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 30, no. 8 – August, 1983

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview63-64, 67-68, 71, 74, 160, 164-169
    Playboy Interview: Ted Turner
  2. Feature76-78, 86, 150, 152, 154-156
    Mundo's Sign
  3. Pictorial80-85
    Permanent Vacation
  4. Feature89, 92, 194-199
    Today's Navy-Not a Job, an Adventure
  5. Feature94, 96, 175-176, 178
    A Walk on the Wild Side
  6. Feature97, 170, 172
    Beer Chic
  7. Pictorial99-102, 104-106, 108-109
    Carina Persson, Miss August, 1983
  8. Feature112-113, 180-182, 184-187
    Timothy Hutton has Growing Pains
  9. Pictorial117-119
    The Art of Sex
  10. 20Q121, 190, 192
    20 Questions: Jan Stephenson
  11. Fiction122-123
    The Personal Touch
  12. Feature124-126, 142, 144, 146, 149
    Playboy's Pro Football Preview
  13. Pictorial128-130, 132, 134, 136-137, 158-159
    Sybil
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.